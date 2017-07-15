Westwood making first state tournament in 10 years - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Westwood making first state tournament in 10 years

Posted:
By Mark Freund, Weekend Sports Anchor
Connect
Westwood will make their second state tournament appearance on Monday. Westwood will make their second state tournament appearance on Monday.
SLOAN, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Iowa state softball tournament starts Monday in Fort Dodge. Seven Siouxland teams are making the trip to Rogers Park.

Among those that waited the longest to make it to state, is Westwood, who's making their first appearance in a decade.

The No. 7 Rebels punched their ticket to Fort Dodge with a resounding 13-1 win over Remsen St. Mary's.
    
Westwood is the No. 4 seed in the Class 1A tournament, and opens play on Monday against fifth-seeded Colfax-Mingo.
    
The Rebels are hoping to make some noise in just their second-ever state tournament.

"We've got to come out hitting, and if we come out hitting, we'll do perfectly fine," said junior Brooklyn Topf. "When we do, we can score those runs like crazy, because we run the bases amazing."

"We did so good all season, and it finally paid off."

"I have a really good defense behind me, so if I give up a hit, I know they'll be right behind me to field it," said sophomore Katelyn Martian.

Westwood plays Colfax-Mingo at 1:00 p.m. on Monday.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.