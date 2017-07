Cody Bellinger became the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle, and Alex Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher since at least 1913 to win his first 11 decisions in a season, helping the NL West leaders beat...

Cody Bellinger became the first Dodgers rookie to hit for the cycle, and Alex Wood became the first Dodgers pitcher since at least 1913 to win his first 11 decisions in a season, helping the NL West leaders beat the Miami Marlins 7-1.

More >>