Le Mars Police needs help finding hit and run driver - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Le Mars Police needs help finding hit and run driver

Posted:

The Le Mars Police would like help in finding the driver of a hit and run accident that occurred around midnight Sunday morning.

Officials say the suspect who fled the scene, struck a parked car in the 100 block of 7th St SW. 

The accident is under investigation and anyone who may have information to call the police department at 546-4113

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.