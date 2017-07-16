Car accident sends one to the hospital, dislodges electrical pol - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Car accident sends one to the hospital, dislodges electrical pole

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

A single motor vehicle accident near 36th and Jones Street partially dislodged an electrical pole Sunday afternoon.

The Sioux City Police Department says the man hit several cars before crashing into the pole.

Officials say the driver is an elderly man.

Officials say the man was transferred to Unity Point - Health St. Luke's.

Officials say the man had a "medical event" while driving the vehicle. 

Officials say Mid-American Energy sheared off the pole and are working to replace it through the night. 

36th Street between Jackson Street and Jones Street will remain closed until work is complete. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.