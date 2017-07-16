Car accident sends one to the hospital, dislodges electrical pole

A single motor vehicle accident near 36th and Jones Street partially dislodged an electrical pole Sunday afternoon.

The Sioux City Police Department says the man hit several cars before crashing into the pole.

Officials say the driver is an elderly man.

Officials say the man was transferred to Unity Point - Health St. Luke's.

Officials say the man had a "medical event" while driving the vehicle.

Officials say Mid-American Energy sheared off the pole and are working to replace it through the night.

36th Street between Jackson Street and Jones Street will remain closed until work is complete.