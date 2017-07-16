Car accident sends one to the hospital, dislodges telephone pole - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Car accident sends one to the hospital, dislodges telephone pole

By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Single motor vehicle accident near 36th and Jones St. partially dislodges telephone pole.

36th St. is closed from Jennings St. to Jackson St.

Sioux City Police Department say the driver is an elderly man.

Officials say the man hit "several" cars before crashing into the pole.

Officials say the man is at Unity Point - Health St. Luke's.

His condition is unknown.

