Explorers fans treated with bunny ears on National Ice Cream Day

Blue Bunny hopped on in to Sioux City for a ballgame on National Ice Cream Day.

Blue Bunny handed out their very own bunny ears to the first 500 fans to enter Mercy Field at Lewis and Clark Park.

Several lucky fans that wore their bunny ears throughout the game were surprised with free Blue Bunny ice cream coupons.

The Sioux City Explorers played the Texas Airhogs at 6:05 p.m. Sunday night.