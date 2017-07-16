City council to vote on free parking at downtown Sioux City park - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City council to vote on free parking at downtown Sioux City parking garages

Posted:
By Mason Mauro, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

A city council decision at Monday night's meeting could change the landscape in downtown Sioux City parking. 

Sioux City City Council will vote whether or not to approve a recommendation making the first hour of parking in parking ramps free. 

If approved, the first hour of parking will be free, no matter how long a car is parked in a ramp.

After the first hour, pricing will jump to $0.75/hr. 

City officials say this is an attempt to put four neglected parking ramps in downtown Sioux City to use. 

City council will also vote whether or not to approve construction on a splash pad at Cook Park. 

A survey taken by nearly 500 Sioux City residents shows a splash pad is preferred to a basketball court and futsal field. 

The project budget is just over $300,000.  

