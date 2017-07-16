HEALTHBEAT 4: Not enough calcium? Too much?

Calcium is essential for strong bones and healthy teeth. It also plays a role in the functioning of the nervous system, muscles blood vessels and the heart.More >>
Family and friends of Daryl Austin have been raising money for a special cause.More >>
Officials say the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics accidentally posted online for two years the names, admission dates and medical records numbers of around 5,300 current and former patients.More >>
"We are in peak summer season right now, people are outdoors swimming," said dermatologist at Tri-State Specialists, Raymond Kuwahara.More >>
Members of the Akron Public Schools board voted 5-1 Monday in favor of a proposed policy to make Narcan available in 18 district middle and high schools.More >>
Experts warn comfort food and stress eating can quickly become a bad habit.More >>
There's no hiding from it. During one of your eye checkups, you will hear the words, "You have cataracts."More >>
One Siouxland center is making mental health crises a top priority.More >>
Every 40 seconds someone in the United States has a stroke. With an event where seconds matter, knowing the signs and getting help are critical. Mercy Medical Center has spent the month of May teaching 5th graders how to detect and prevent a stroke.More >>
