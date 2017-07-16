BH/RV ready for deep state tournament run

Boyden-Hull Rock Valley is making its third straight appearance at the state softball tournament. The Nighthawks head to Fort Dodge with a 32-2 record, and a 17-game winning streak.

BH/RV is fifth in Class 3A in hitting, with a .384 team batting average, and the Nighthawks are also among the best pitching teams in the state.



Their 1.18 team earned run average is second in Class 3A, and they've held opponents to a .159 batting average, third in the class.



BHRV finished seventh at state in 2015, and fourth last year, and the Nighthawks want to keep climbing.

"We're hoping we get three spots higher, hopefully," said senior Cassie Van Beek. "We know what it's like and we know what we have to do to. And I think our mindset will get us there eventually, at the end."

"We've got three more games that we get to play, and we're going to take it one game at a time," said head coach Sara Friedrichsen. "We have to execute extremely well. We're going to have to play at a higher level than what we've done all season."

BH/RV opens 3A tournament play on Tuesday against Albia at 11 a.m.