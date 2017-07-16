More heat on tap as we start the workweek

After a sweltering Saturday, not much relief has been felt for our Sunday but we are slightly cooler thanks to a cold front that moved through overnight. This dropped our temps back into the lower 90s for much of Siouxland today. Our dew points have still been rather high so that muggy feel in the air really hasn't left us. We did remain dry as the boundary passed but another one will approach on our Monday and this bring storm chances back tomorrow night. High pressure will hold strong through the day though so sunshine will prevail.

This front will begin to stall through the region which will keep the thunderstorm chances around into our Tuesday and potentially early Wednesday. A few could become strong with hail and gusty winds being the main concern so continue to stay tuned for our latest. A more active weather pattern looks to be developing into next week and we'll keep the storm chances with us as we closeout the workweek and head into next weekend. A better chance of storms looks to be possible on our Friday though with just a slim chance for Saturday. Temperatures continue to stay above average, even with the front, with highs staying near and above 90° through next weekend.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer