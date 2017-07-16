Explorers snap losing streak with win over Texas

Jayce Ray went 2-for-3 with three RBI, Tony Campana scored twice and the Explorers snapped a six-game losing streak with a 7-6 win over Texas on Sunday.

Things looked bleak for Sioux City early. Starting pitcher Kurt Heyer loaded the bases in the first inning, and then issued a wild pitch that allowed the game's first run to score. For the second-straight start, Heyer was pulled from the game after recording just one out.

The X's (27-26) got on the board in the bottom of the inning. Ray hit into a fielder's choice that scored Campana from third.

In the fourth inning, Michael Lang hit an RBI double on a ball that got under the glove of the left fielder. Ray followed with a two-run, bloop single into left. The Explorers led 5-2 after three innings.

Texas (22-33) got three runs in the fifth to tie the game. Alvaro Rondon drove in a run on a fielder's choice, and Casio Grider hit a two-RBI double. Grider also scored twice.

But Josh Vitters countered with an RBI single in the bottom of the inning that actually scored two runs, and that put the X's back on top for good.

Sioux City begins a three-game series with Salina next. The Stockade took the place of Laredo on the schedule, after the Lemurs folded just before the season started. First pitch for the series opener is at 7:05 p.m. on Monday.