Police continue to search for a suspect in two Sunday robberies

By Michelle Schoening, Morning Anchor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

The Sioux City Police Department and the Woodbury County Sheriff's Office are asking for the public's help in identifying a man in two separate assault and robberies on Sunday.

The first was at the Valley Stop in Correctionville, Iowa around 4:30 p.m.

The suspect tried to grab money from the open register and had a brief struggle with the clerk. He left without getting any money. 

The second happened about three hours later at the Kum & Go at 2930 Gordon Drive in Sioux City.

The suspect again tried to grab money from the register and struggle with the clerk.

He fled on foot with an undetermined amount of cash. 

He is described as a white male in his mid-thirties, about 5'8", lean build with light brown hair.

If you have any information of this man's whereabouts you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 258-TIPS or the Sioux City Police Department. 

