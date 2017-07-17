Hot and humid trend continues, storms possible

Our hot and humid trend will be continuing as we kick-start the workweek. A warm front has moved through and this will allow highs to once again climb into the mid 90s along with high humidity. S/SW winds will be pumping in the moisture keeping that muggy feel around with dew points likely above 70° this afternoon. The trailing cold front will be moving in tonight though and this will bring the storm chances back to the viewing area. This front will begin to stall through the region which will keep the thunderstorm chances around into our Tuesday as well.

A few could become strong with hail and gusty winds being the main concern so continue to stay tuned for our latest. A more active weather pattern looks to be developing into through the week and we'll keep the storm chances with us as we closeout the workweek and head into next weekend. A better chance of storms looks to be possible Thursday night into Friday with a chance into our Saturday too. Temperatures continue to stay above average, even with the front, with highs staying near and above 90° into next weekend. Much cooler air finally looks to arrive heading Sunday heading into next week.

Meteorologist T.J. Springer