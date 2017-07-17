GOP postpones healthcare vote

President Trump is back in Washington, facing another setback on his campaign promise to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act.



Majority Leader Mitch McConnell postponing a vote on the GOP's latest ACA replacement bill after Arizona Senator John McCain had unscheduled surgery over the weekend.



Republicans need every vote they can get, so McConnell will wait until McCain returns to Washington.



Senator John Cornyn, (R) Texas said, "Yes I believe as soon as we have a full contingent of Senators that we'll have that vote. It's important we do so."



So far, two republicans say they don't support the Senate's current version, three "no" votes would kill it.



Moderate republicans fear the bill's impact on their poorest constituent and its cuts to medicaid.



Senator Susan Collins, (R) Maine said, "It could lead to insurance plans that really are barely insurance at all. It would cause premiums to increase for some very vulnerable individuals."



Kentucky Senator Rand Paul says the bill doesn't go far enough.



Senator Rand Paul, (R) Kentucky said, "Now we're going to keep most of the taxes, keep the regs, keep the subsidies, and create a giant bailout superfund for the insurance companies."



President Donald Trump said, "The Senate health care bill stops the Obamacare disaster."



Senator Debbie Stabenow, (D) Michigan said, "Doctors, nurses, health advocates, parents, I mean I don't know any group that thinks this is a good idea."



President Trump touted the latest plan in his weekly address, but so far, hasn't commented on the latest delay.



The president will try to change the subject from Russia and the stalled healthcare reform effort by launching another "Theme Week" today, it's 'Made in America Week" focusing on products made across the 50 states.