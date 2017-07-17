VIDEO: Garth Brooks congratulates newly engaged couple, gifts them Honeymoon in Hawaii

Who needs friends in low places, when Garth Brooks gifts you with a honeymoon?

A man named Drew popped the question to his girlfriend Chelsea at Brooks' concert Saturday in Oklahoma City, during the hit "Unanswered Prayers".



His prayer was answered, and the cheering audience clued Brooks into the happy news.



The country star congratulated the couple, offering the two an engagement gift.

Garth Brooks said, "Chelsea, where do you want to go on your honeymoon? What? No idea? Well, I tell you what. If you pick Hawaii, Miss Yearwood and I will pay for it."



And the crowd went wild.



Brooks later ran the expense by his wife, Trisha Yearwood, when she joined him on stage.