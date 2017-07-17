MH17 remembrance memorials

The somber anniversary of a tragic air disaster three years ago was remembered by families and loved ones in two countries Monday.



Relatives and friends of people killed when a surface-to-air missile blew a Malaysia airlines passenger jet out of the sky over Ukraine three years ago gathered Monday morning in Amsterdam.



As part of this anniversary remembrance, a new memorial was unveiled near the Amsterdam airport--the point of origin for the doomed flight.



The commemoration, in the presence of the Netherlands' King Willem-Alexander and Prime Minister Mark Rutte, comes as international investigators continue their painstaking probe aimed at bringing to justice those responsible for shooting down Flight 17 and killing all 298 passengers and crew.



Another anniversary memorial was held Monday near the town of Hrabove, in eastern Ukraine.



The plane crashed into a field outside of Hrabove after it was shot down.



Local residents gathered for a small religious ceremony at the crash site on Monday.



International investigators have concluded that the BUK missile was fired from Russia-backed rebel-controlled territory by a mobile launcher trucked in from Russia and hastily returned there.



Moscow rejects these findings.



The Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, said on Monday that Ukraine is mourning for the victims and he believes the perpetrators of the attack would be brought to justice.



Victims came from 17 countries, with 196 of them Dutch.



The Dutch government said earlier this month that any suspects will be prosecuted in the Netherlands.