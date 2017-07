A rare and rancid smell will soon fill the air at the Des Moines Botanical Garden in Iowa.

It's known as "The Corpse Flower," and the name says it all.

When it blooms, it emits the odor of rotting flesh -- repulsive to humans, but delightful to some insects.

The smell attracts beetles and flies that the plant needs for pollination.

The one in Des Moines is estimated to be more than four feet tall.

The garden says it will open for less than 24 hours on or around July 22.

After that, it won't open again for three to five years.