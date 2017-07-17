Teen killed in accident near Neligh, NE

The Antelope County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called to a one vehicle accident Monday at 6 a.m. on Highway 14 south of 860th Road.

Authorities said a 16-year-old teen was driving a beige 2000 Pontiac Grand Prix northbound when it left the roadway, skidding into the west ditch.

The vehicle rolled and struck a large tree, causing the male driver from South Dakota to be ejected from the car.

The driver died after being flown to Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk by Life Net.

Neligh Fire, Neligh Jaws, Neligh Rescue and Brunswick Fire assisted at the scene.

The accident is being investigated by the Antelope County Sheriff's Office with the assistance of the Neligh Police Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.