Woman killed in police involved shooting

An Australian woman described as a spiritual healer was shot dead by police in Minneapolis Saturday after she reportedly called 911 herself.

Hundreds of mourners gathered at an alley entrance to honor Justine Damond, who was shot and killed by police on Saturday night.

The shooting happened after two officers responded to a 911 call that Justine made about a possible assault near her home.

Authorities say one of the officers "fired their weapon" and killed the woman.



At a press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said she was "heartsick" over the shooting and had several questions.

"I have a lot of questions about why the body cameras weren't on. ... Questions I hope and anticipate will be answered in the next few days," said Hodges.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2uB1J6N