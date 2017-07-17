Woman killed in police involved shooting - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Woman killed in police involved shooting

Posted:
An Australian woman described as a spiritual healer was shot dead by police in Minneapolis Saturday after she reportedly called 911 herself. An Australian woman described as a spiritual healer was shot dead by police in Minneapolis Saturday after she reportedly called 911 herself.
(KARE) -

Hundreds of mourners gathered at an alley entrance to honor Justine Damond, who was shot and killed by police on Saturday night.

The shooting happened after two officers responded to a 911 call that Justine made about a possible assault near her home.

Authorities say one of the officers "fired their weapon" and killed the woman.
 
At a press conference, Minneapolis Mayor Betsy Hodges said she was "heartsick" over the shooting and had several questions.

"I have a lot of questions about why the body cameras weren't on. ... Questions I hope and anticipate will be answered in the next few days," said Hodges.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2uB1J6N 

