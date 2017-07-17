Car crashes onto roof - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Car crashes onto roof

Posted:
(KSDK) -

The St. Louis fire department received an unusual call on Sunday afternoon.

When they arrived at the scene, they found vehicle stuck on top of a roof.

Officials say the driver of the SUV drove onto the lawn of Bruce Redding, just before launching himself on the top of the home.

He is currently in critical condition.

"He had to be traveling pretty fast to launch himself up there," said Deputy Chief of Special Operations Michael Arras.

Redding who was not home at the time of the accident,  says this is not the first time something like this has happened.

Read More: http://on.ksdk.com/2u1wpMI

