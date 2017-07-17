Plans for Warrior Hotel to reopen after 40-year vacancy

The Warrior Hotel built in the heart of downtown Sioux City just after the roaring 20s.

In the 1930s, the hotel was a staple among the tall buildings. A place for visitors to stay or just an escape for the weekend.

Now, the building stands empty down on 6th Street.

"The hotel's been vacant for over forty years now," said project spokesperson, Roger Caudron.

But if the developer has his way, it won't be for much longer.

Lewis Weinberg, local developer and owner of the old Warrior Hotel building has sights on reviving the towering brick building.

"The potential for this, from a historic standpoint is great," said Caudron.

But recent history hasn't been so kind to Lew Weinberg.

In 2013, Weinberg had plans to reopen the old building as the city's premiere downtown casino.

City council considered Weinberg's plan, but ultimately decided to construct a brand new casino, the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

"Well here's the opportunity to do the Hard Rock and the Warrior.The Warrior can compliment the casino as a 146-unit hotel," said Caudron.

The 146 rooms will be accompanied by a 100-seat full-service restaurant on the hotel's main floor.

Next door, at the Davidson building, Restoration St. Louis and Weinberg have plans for 22 luxury apartments, which will be managed by hotel staff.

"It's a win-win situation for the community," said City Council Member Dan Moore.

The Warrior by Marriott will be a cousin to the new Courtyard by Marriott set to go across from the Promenade Cinema on 4th Street.

"It will be good for downtown revitalization, no question about it," said Moore.

Ushering in the new and bringing back the old for another go 'round.

The city and developers are working to find local, state, and federal funding for the estimated $56 million project.

The hotel could be open to the public as soon as late summer 2019.

It will either be called the Warrior Tribute or Warrior Autograph.