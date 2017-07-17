Estate of WWII Vet donates millions to Siouxland charities

A World War Two veteran is not only a hero in life, but in death as well.

Bill Johnson passed away in April.

Today his successor trustee made a major donation that will impact the lives of Siouxland children.

Over 2 million dollars was donated to 26 Siouxland charities for children.

Three national charities were also chosen.

Johnson's wish was for it all to benefit children.

"It's an incredible feeling to know that you have received a generous, enormous gift like this. It means so much to our house. And, honestly what I kept thinking over and over was I can't believe that one person has made such an impact on the entire Siouxland community and children all over," says Christy Batien, executive Director with the Ronald McDonald House of Siouxland.

Many of the charities were in attendance at today's event to receive their donations