'My Pillow' donates over 1,100 pillows to Siouxlanders in need - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

'My Pillow' donates over 1,100 pillows to Siouxlanders in need

Posted:
By Ashly Richardson, Multimedia Journalist
Connect

Families in need across Sioux City were gifted with new pillows from 'My Pillow'.

The company made several stops around Sioux City including the Community Action Agency of Siouxland. 

They received the largest order of the day with 500 pillows going to help those in need. 

The pillows come in sizes for both children and adults. 

Over 1,100 pillows were distributed across Sioux City today. 

The Community Action Agency says many of their guests don't have pillows to lay their heads on at night.

They also say it will be the perfect back to school gift for children who need the pillows.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTIV Television
2929 Signal Hill Drive Sioux City, IA 51108
Switchboard: 712-239-4100 or 800-234-KTIV(5848)

News: (712) 226-5480
Fax: (712) 239-3025
News Tips: ktivnews@ktiv.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTIV Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.