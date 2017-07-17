'My Pillow' donates over 1,100 pillows to Siouxlanders in need

Families in need across Sioux City were gifted with new pillows from 'My Pillow'.

The company made several stops around Sioux City including the Community Action Agency of Siouxland.

They received the largest order of the day with 500 pillows going to help those in need.

The pillows come in sizes for both children and adults.

Over 1,100 pillows were distributed across Sioux City today.

The Community Action Agency says many of their guests don't have pillows to lay their heads on at night.

They also say it will be the perfect back to school gift for children who need the pillows.