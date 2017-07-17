Heat wave continues with some storm chances ahead

It was a hot and humid weekend and the warm conditions stuck around to start the work week.



Every city already had a heat index in the 90s early in the day and highs once again reached the 90s area wide.



The heat won't be going anywhere either with temperatures actually rising into the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday.



As a result an Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening.



Heat is the number one weather related cause of death; please take it easy during this heat wave.



Storms will also be possible during the week.



The first chance comes overnight mostly in our western counties.



A storm or two could contain strong winds and large hail.



A better chance for storms exists on Tuesday with a risk for severe weather throughout the viewing area.



Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will all be possible especially in the late afternoon through the evening hours.



More storm chances will be with us through the rest of the week particularly at night.



Some signs of a very welcome cool down are showing by the back half of the weekend.