A Storm Lake, Iowa man is behind bars after police say he assaulted his 20-year old daughter and caused $500 of damage to a corn field.

Thirty-nine-year old Ricardo Perez is charged with Domestic Assault, 4th degree Criminal Mischief, Interference with Official Acts, Eluding and Careless Driving.

Police were called Friday to a report a small red truck driving through a corn field.

The driver was later identified as Perez.

Police also determined he was drunk and had assaulted his 20-year old daughter earlier in the day.