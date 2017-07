KTIV was in Early, Iowa at the 136th Early Crossroads Day Big Float Parade, flinging Bings on Saturday.

An annual July event, Crossroads Day is the most important community celebration of the year!

KTIV's Matt and Bridget Breen, and their three children were out flinging Bings.

As well as Sports Director Brad Pautsch was there to M-C the event.

Remember, if you ever see KTIV at a parade, don't hesitate to ask us to fling you a Bing!