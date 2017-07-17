"Pop-Up Park" event planned for Sioux City on Tuesday night

News release from Sioux City Parks and Recreation:

Sioux City Parks and Recreation is inviting the public to a Pop-Up-Park event Tuesday, July 18

at Dale Street Park, 15th and Dale Streets. The event will be held 6 p.m. - 7 p.m. and is

completely free. There will be plenty of "tailgating games", giveaways by the Sioux City Police,

container gardening demonstrations with complimentary seeds, an opportunity to tour a Sioux

City Fire Rescue truck, and of course enjoying the wonderful splash pad!

Pop-Up-Parks are trending around the country to utilize existing parks for quick and fun

activities that bring the community together. Similarly, our purpose in Sioux City is to bring

families and communities together in their immediate neighborhoods and create usage for

neighborhood parks. This is the first summer for Pop-Up-Parks in Sioux City; and, we look

forward to developing the program and continuing to use parks for this purpose in coming years!

For more information contact the Parks and Recreation office at 712-279-6126

