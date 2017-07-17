City Council moves forward with Cook Park improvements

You will be seeing changes soon at Cook Park on Sioux City's west side.

The council will be moving forward with a splash pad as planned.

But it won't be ready until next year.

Monday night, city council decided to go forward with constructing two basketball courts as well as a futsal field.

They will cost about $70,000.

Originally, council was going to move forward with the splash pad first.

But decided it wouldn't be done until next year anyway.

So, they chose to do the basketball courts and futsal field to be used later this year.

"I am really looking forward to seeing this come to fruition and see these different projects take place," said Alex Watters, Sioux City City Councilmember. "Because I think it is exciting. I think there's a lot of great opportunity going to happen there. And, I think a lot of momentum that's going to happen at that park."

Councilmembers say they will be looking at other additions that will add extra safety for people at the park.

That includes a fence around the splash pad once it goes in.

That way it would be locked when the splash pad was off.

They will also look at other safety measures.

"We want to step up enforcement, law enforcement presence," said Dan Moore, Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem. "And, we'll have that in Cook Park. We'll have that in our other parks where we have splash pads available for use."

The improvements at Cook Park are expected to cost up to $300,000 total.