Council delays vote on downtown Sioux City parking ramps

Sioux City council members decided to delay a vote on downtown parking ramps in Sioux City Monday.

They are looking at whether or not to make the first hour of parking in parking ramps free.

If they pass that in the future, the first hour will be free, no matter how long a car is parked in a ramp.

But after the first hour, pricing will jump to 75 cents an hour.

The goal is to put four neglected downtown parking ramps to use.

"For me, the purpose of the first hour free is really just increase utilization in downtown," said Alex Watters, a Sioux City City Councilmember. "I want more people stopping downtown, whether it's shopping grabbing a bite to eat or having a meeting downtown."

Watters say, they want to get everyone on the same page regarding the parking issue before they make a decision.

The council will revisit the issue on August 7th.