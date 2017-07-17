Sioux City Police investigating armed robbery on Hamilton Boulev - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Sioux City Police investigating armed robbery on Hamilton Boulevard

Posted:
By Blake Branch, Assignment Editor
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City. 

Police say at 8:41 p.m. a man wearing a black hoodie armed with a handgun walked into the Auto Zone, 2427 Hamilton Boulevard, demanding money before fleeing on a bicycle.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The Sioux City Police Investigative Bureau is handling the investigation. 

Sioux City Police say they are investigating a suspected robbery here but don't have any more information to share at this time.

