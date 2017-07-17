Sioux City Police investigating armed robbery on Hamilton Boulevard

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -
Sioux City Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City.
Police say at 8:41 p.m. a man wearing a black hoodie armed with a handgun walked into the Auto Zone, 2427 Hamilton Boulevard, demanding money before fleeing on a bicycle.
No one was hurt during the robbery.
The Sioux City Police Investigative Bureau is handling the investigation.
