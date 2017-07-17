Sioux City Police investigating armed robbery on Hamilton Boulevard

Sioux City Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place Monday night on Hamilton Boulevard in Sioux City.

Police say at 8:41 p.m. a man wearing a black hoodie armed with a handgun walked into the Auto Zone, 2427 Hamilton Boulevard, demanding money before fleeing on a bicycle.

No one was hurt during the robbery.

The Sioux City Police Investigative Bureau is handling the investigation.

Sioux City Police say they are investigating a suspected robbery

