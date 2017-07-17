City to open bids for Bridgeport West Improvement Project - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

City to open bids for Bridgeport West Improvement Project

By Tiffany Lane, Multimedia Journalist
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -

Sioux City will open bids for construction on the Bridgeport West Improvement Project Tuesday.

Last month, City Council moved forward with plans for the next phase.

They approved plans, specifications, form of contract and estimated cost towards the project.

The $2.1-million project includes work done at multiple intersections in the city's Industrial Park.

The project includes lane-widening, roadway realignment, and a new traffic light.

"It's so critical to the success of all of the businesses in Bridgeport West to have traffic control that we've been looking at as well as proper signage for various detours that will be done because there will be working on roads," said Dan Moore, Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem.

Once the city decides on which contract to propose, it will need to go through the state.

After that gets approved, Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore says they can hopefully get it on the council agenda for a special meeting on July 31st.

