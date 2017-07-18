Strong storms possible during late afternoon and evening Tuesday

It will be another warm day in Siouxland Tuesday with highs once again reaching the 90s.



The heat won't be going anywhere either with temperatures actually rising into the mid to upper 90s by Wednesday.



An Excessive Heat Watch has been issued for Wednesday afternoon through Friday evening for parts of Siouxland.



Even areas that aren't in a watch will experience dangerous conditions.



We'll also have a chance for scattered thunderstorms on Tuesday with a risk for severe weather throughout the viewing area.



Large hail, damaging winds and heavy rainfall will all be possible especially in the late afternoon through the evening hours.



Some storm chances also exist Wednesday night and Friday night.



Temperatures look to cool by the back end of the weekend.