Health Care Bill DOA

The latest republican plan to repeal and replace the nation's health care law is dead.

Two more senators have come out against the latest GOP bill.

With republicans unable to agree on a way to replace Obamacare, they will now simply focus on repealing it, and work on the replacement later.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has been walking a tightrope trying to please moderate and conservative republicans

Looking for 50 votes to repeal and replace Obamacare.

Now it has fallen apart.

In a statement, McConnell admitted the replacement of Obamacare "will not be successful."

He says the senate will soon vote just to repeal the health care law, phasing it out over two years with no immediate replacement.

It comes after Kansas Senator Jerry Moran tweeted, along with Utah's Mike Lee that they are now against the senate bill.

Joining Kentucky's Rand Paul and Maine's Susan Collins to effectively kill it. "These Senators went home for July 4th, those who heard from their constituents heard overwhelming opposition," said Former Senior White House Aide to President Obama, Ron Klain.

The president is on board - tweeting Monday night "Republicans should just repeal failing Obamacare now and work on a new healthcare plan that will start with a clean slate."

Trump made repealing Obamacare a cornerstone of his campaign prodding republicans again Monday at the White House.

But in recent months, support for Obamacare has grown as supporters rallied on the Capitol again Monday.

Democrats say republicans have tried to go it alone for too long. "We ought to bring the American people into this debate and certainly there's no excuse now for not having open public hearings." Senator Ron Wyden, (D) Oregon

Killing Obamacare - long a goal of republicans, dead once again.

Even a simple Obamacare repeal might be hard for republicans to achieve

Two years ago, the congressional budget office projected it would leave more than 30 million Americans without health insurance and add 137-billion dollars to the deficit.

