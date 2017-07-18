Spring wheat harvest gets underway in dry South Dakota - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Spring wheat harvest gets underway in dry South Dakota

(AP) -

The spring wheat harvest has gotten underway in South Dakota as the winter wheat and oats harvests progress.

The weekly crop report from the federal Agriculture Department says dry conditions in the state continue to stress crops, rangeland and livestock.

Topsoil moisture supplies statewide are rated 85 percent short or very short. Subsoil moisture is 79 percent in those categories.

In the ranching community, pasture and range conditions are rated 68 percent poor or very poor. Stock water supplies are 57 percent in those categories.

The latest U.S. Drought Monitor map shows nearly 11 percent of South Dakota in extreme drought and roughly 31 percent of the state in severe drought.
 

