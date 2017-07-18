Yankton man pleads in pursuit that ended with shooting

The man accused in a police pursuit that ended with an officer-involved shooting in Yankton has pleaded not guilty to most of the charges against him.



Fifty-eight-year-old Curtis Adams Sr., of Yankton, appeared in court Monday where he entered not guilty pleas to attempted murder, aggravated assault against an officer and intent to distribute methamphetamine. Adams pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to a charge of eluding law enforcement.



The Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan reports First Circuit Judge Glen Eng ordered another mental health evaluation for Adams. A similar exam was done last spring. Adams was deemed incompetent for trial and was committed to the Human Services Center. He later received a certificate of recovery.



Adams was shot by a state Highway Patrol trooper last December following a chase.