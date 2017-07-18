Deliberations begin in ex-Iowa GOP caucus staffer's lawsuit - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

Deliberations begin in ex-Iowa GOP caucus staffer's lawsuit

DES MOINES, IA (AP) -

Jurors have begun deliberating a verdict in the sexual harassment lawsuit brought by a former Iowa Senate Republican Caucus aide.

Kirsten Anderson contends she was fired in 2013 as caucus communications director because she complained that she had been subjected to sexual harassment by male aides and lawmakers for years. In his closing statement Monday afternoon, her attorney said Anderson's supervisors and elected Republican leaders ignored her concerns, fearing a disruption of the status quo at the Statehouse.

Republican officials deny she was harassed and say she was fired because of poor job performance.

The case went to the jury Monday afternoon. The deliberations are expected to resume Tuesday.

