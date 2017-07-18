RAGBRAI volunteers needed in Spencer, Iowa - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

RAGBRAI volunteers needed in Spencer, Iowa

SPENCER, Iowa (KTIV) -

The Spencer, Iowa RAGBRAI Committee needs your help! 

RAGBRAI riders will make their way to Spencer on Sunday, July 23 for an overnight stay. 

They are looking for volunteers to help the day of the event but also leading up to it as well. 

Organizers said you can volunteer to host a team or group of riders at your home, create signs and so much more. 

Fill out the form with your information to volunteer. 


 

