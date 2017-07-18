Public health officials urge cycling safety as RAGBRAI approaches

With RAGBRAI about to get underway, officials are offering safety precautions for cyclists and motorists.

Brandon Rohrig, Director of Population and Public Health with the Dickinson County Public Health Department said motorists should give extra room to cyclists.



"There's actually a State Law that went into effect July 1st that says to give bicycles a full lane when passing," Brandon Rohing, Director of Population and Public Health said. "That's very important as bicycles can veer to the side at any moment, and are affected greatly by the wind, especially. Be careful opening your car door. With RAGBRAI coming, a lot of people will be biking very close to cars, so, when you're downtown, be careful opening the doors. The last thing a biker wants is to eat you car door as they're going past."

He notes that cyclists should also use extra caution. "Wear your bike helmet, it's very important. It saves lives and release can decrease the severity of your injuries as well. Make sure that's always on anytime you go out and get on that bike. As much as possible, try to bike on the marked trails, and obey street signs and trail signs and signals. And then the last one, wear bright clothing, especially at dusk. It's very important that cars are able to see you," Rohing said.

RAGBRAI will begin July 22 in Orange City.