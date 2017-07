Cell phone video shows a large bull stuck in a tire at the Weeping Fox Ranch in Hartley, Iowa on July 7.



The bull seems to be looking around, enjoying the sunset, and stoically standing in place with the large tire stuck around its midsection.



The ranch says two people tied up the bull and pulled the tire back and down his legs until he stepped out of it.



The bull was not hurt.



The ranch says he's a show bull and chalked up his antics to the animal's natural curiosity.