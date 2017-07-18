How to safely capture the eclipse - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

How to safely capture the eclipse

If you plan to take pictures of the upcoming eclipse there are certain things you need to consider.
Taking pictures of the upcoming solar eclipse will take a bit of preparation for your camera.

You need to get a special solar filter lens to put over the front of your camera. It will protect the sensor that captures the images inside.

"So you're exposing that sensor to the light that's coming through the lens. 

And that sensor is much like your eyes you want to protect that from harmful rays when you're pointing it directly at the sun," said professional photographer Craig Mitchelldyer.

