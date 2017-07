A man going to people's homes looking for work was taken into custody in Sioux City for violating a sex offender registry.

26-year old William Bishop-Martinez was wanted in Mankato, Minn. for the violation.

According to police, he was in the Stone Park Boulevard and Blackstone area yesterday going door to door asking for work.

He was later found by police on La Salle Street.

He is being held in the Woodbury County Jail for hold for Minnesota.