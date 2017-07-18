No-cost agricultural land management workshop set for July 26 - KTIV News 4 Sioux City IA: News, Weather and Sports

No-cost agricultural land management workshop set for July 26

BLOOMFIELD, NE (KTIV) -

The Landlord/Tenant Cash Lease workshop will be offered on July 26, 2017 at the Bloomfield Community Center in Bloomfield, Nebraska from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 pm. The workshop is designed to help landlords and tenants put together a lease that is right for both parties involved and help maintain positive farm leasing relationships.

Topics for discussion at the leasing workshop include: latest information about land values and cash rental rates for the area and state; lease communication, determining appropriate information sharing for both the tenant and landlord; lease terminations, including terminating handshake or verbal leases; legal issues related to land ownership; and flexible lease arrangements.

This free workshop is sponsored by the Northcentral Risk Management Education Center, but registration is requested. To register for the workshop, contact the Nebraska Extension Office in Knox County by phone at 402-288-5611. Register by July 25, 2017 to ensure that there are enough handouts and refreshments.

