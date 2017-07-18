Siouxland 4-H'rs receive state honors

Four Siouxlanders are now the proud owners of state 4-H awards.

The winners from Woodbury County were Allison Bermel and Sheryl McGowan in Communications, Kiley Boeshart in Citizenship and Nicholas McGowan in STEM.

The winners were recognized as the top winners in their project areas during the State 4-H Youth Conference in Ames.

Bermel is the daughter of Lonnie and Lori Bermel. She is a seven-year 4-H member from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. She has been involved in many project areas, including visual arts, communication, leadership, citizenship and food and nutrition. She has received her club's 4-H Spirit Award, Top 12 Judges Choice in Food and Nutrition at the Iowa State Fair, and chosen for the State Awardrobe Event (two years).

Boeshart is the daughter of Jim and Dawn Boeshart. She attends Bishop Heelan Catholic High School. She serves on her County 4-H Council and County Youth Committee. She has attended the Iowa 4-H Youth Conference and was a member of the State 4-H Council. Kiley does citizenship, leadership, home improvement, food and nutrition and photography projects.

Sheryl McGowan, daughter of Chris and Cathleen McGowan, is a 4-H member from Woodbury County. Sheryl serves on her County 4-H Council and has been the president, vice president, treasurer, secretary and historian of her 4-H club. She enjoys participating in the project areas of communications, leadership, food and nutrition, citizenship and health.

As a six-year 4-H member, Nicholas McGowan, son of Chris and Cathleen McGowan, has participated in project areas including: communications, leadership, STEM, photography and citizenship. He attends Bishop Heelan Catholic High School and been a part of his County's Youth Committee. Nicholas served as his club's historian, recreation chair and fundraising chair.

The deadline for state 4-H recognition day applications is February 1.