Le Mars, IA city council approves new city police chief

Le Mars will soon have a new police chief and the person taking over is a veteran of the force.

Kevin Vande Vegte was approved by the Le Mars city council today to be the next police chief of Le Mars. Vande Vegte has been on the police force for more than 20 years.

Vande Vegte put his name in the hat after former Chief Stu Dekkenga announced his retirement. He says his love and appreciation of the city are his motivators for wanting to move Le Mars to a more community-oriented town.

"I wanted the new challenge, I wanted the responsibility and I wanted to take this department into a positive new direction. My plans are to integrate the department a bit more into the community and I have some community policing programs that I am going to be starting and looking into," said Senior Officer, Kevin Vande Vegte, Le Mars Police Department.

Vande Vegte will be sworn-in sometime in August.