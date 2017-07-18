Hubbell touts plan to get Iowa "growing" during Sioux City campaign stop

A new candidate for Iowa governor wants to get Iowa "growing". We caught up with Iowa businessman Fred Hubbell at Western Iowa Tech's Sioux City campus, Tuesday.

Hubbell, a 5th generation Iowan, says Iowa is on the wrong track when it comes to progress. Hubbell believes his proven track record in executive leadership, and work in both the public and private sector, make him a great candidate for governor.

Hubbell threw his hat into the ring Monday, today, he kicked off his "Get Iowa Growing" Education Workshop Tour.

Hubbell says he wants to concentrate on real solutions, as he is familiar with growing jobs and growing the economy. He plans to get Iowa growing through education.

"The biggest challenge we have in our state is to fix the budget challenge and doing it in a way where it frees up some resources for our state to invest in education. We have under-funded education for several years in a row. Community colleges and K-12 are under-funded and that is not acceptable We can't grow Iowa if we don't invest in education, which is an investment in our people," said Fred Hubbell, (D) Candidate for Iowa Governor.

Hubbell will continue his tour throughout the week.

Wednesday, July 19th

Indianola

Fred Hubbell, former Chair of the Board of Trustees at Simpson College in Indianola, will hold a workshop with college students, recent college graduates, community leaders, and higher education professionals, to discuss rising college costs, the burden of student loans, and myriad issues facing higher education in Iowa.

Ottumwa

Fred Hubbell will visit with students and educators to discuss the ways that Iowa's educational institutions are providing job training that aligns with Iowa's workforce needs, and the importance of partnerships between educational institutions and local employers, as well as partnerships between Iowa's high schools and community colleges.

Davenport

Fred Hubbell will hold a workshop with leaders in education and community stakeholders to discuss preparing Iowa's students for the jobs of the future, and concerns with funding for Iowa's public schools.

Thursday, July 20th

Iowa City

Fred Hubbell will hold a workshop with educators, families, and community leaders, to discuss the importance of investing in the full spectrum of education in Iowa, from pre-K to higher education and job training.

Cedar Rapids Fred Hubbell will tour a union training center and discuss the importance of supporting job training and apprenticeship programs in Iowa.

Dubuque

Fred Hubbell will hold a workshop with educators, families, and community leaders, to discuss education funding in Iowa, and importance of preparing Iowans for success in the 21st century economy.

Cedar Falls

Fred Hubbell will be hosted by a student group at the University of Northern Iowa for a workshop on the importance of adequate funding for Iowa's Regent Universities, and how continued mismanagement of the state budget puts students in Iowa at risk. The workshop will include students, faculty members, administrators, and other stakeholders.

Friday, July 21st

Des Moines

Fred Hubbell will hold a workshop with educators, activists, and stakeholders to discuss the importance of investing in Iowa's children.