HEALTHBEAT 4: Skin Cancer Awareness

One in five Americans will develop skin cancer in the course of their lifetime.

Skin cancer is by far, the most common type of cancer.

More skin cancers are diagnosed in the U-S each year than all other cancers combined.

The good news is, that Dermatologist at Tri-State Specialists, Doctor Raymond Kuwahara, says there are warning signs you can look out for.

One of them, is the moles on your body.

Doctor Kuwahara says to always us the A-B-C-D-E rule.

"A stands for symmetry, B stands for border, C stands for color, D stands for diameter, and E stands for evolving. "said Tri-State Specialists, Raymond Kuwahara.

Ultraviolet radiation from sunshine or tanning beds triggers the cancer.

Think you're in the clear because you didn't lay out in the sun as a teenager? Think again.

"At one time they used to say that 80% of your sun damage is when you're a teenager..that's no longer what we think, what the science says" said Dr. Kuwahara. "It's just an accumulation over your entire life, up to now"

This doesn't mean to stay out of the sun completely though, for in moderation- it is essential for our bodies.

"We need that for vitamin D, and for strong bones" says Dr. Kuwahara.

Doctor Raymond Kuwahara says that you should be examined for skin cancer, at least once a year.