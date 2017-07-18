Turning hotter with only small storm chances

**Heat Advisory for most of Siouxland Wednesday and Thursday from 1 pm to 8 pm**

The heat and humidity just don't want to go away for us! We do have a slight chance of a few thunderstorms into early tonight and if they form a few could be strong to severe.

But it's looking like this rain possibility will be very hit and miss for us.

Once this small chance of rain passes by tonight, we'll be turning to even warmer and more humid conditions.

It's looking like highs from Wednesday through Friday will be getting into the mid to upper 90s with dew points going into the 70s.

This combination will make our heat index reach over 100 degrees. As a result, a Heat Advisory will be in effect for most of Siouxland, including Sioux City, both Wednesday and Thursday afternoons.

Far southern Siouxland will be in an Excessive Heat Warning from 1 pm Wednesday until 8 pm Friday.

Our only rain chances during these next few days will be very slight chances Wednesday and Thursday nights.

We'll finally see a little cooling over the weekend with highs likely in the 80s starting on Sunday and continuing into early next week.