Skate park memorial dedicated to Andrew Langin

Sioux City's Cook Park is now home to a special memorial at its skate park.

Tuesday, the Sioux City Skateboard Association unveiled a memorial dedicated to Andrew Langin. Langin was a skateboard enthusiast in Sioux City and helped keep the skate park in shape.

Langin lost a battle with brain cancer last year, and the Skateboard Association decided to raise money to honor his service at the park. "He believed in skateboarding and it's the one thing he was invested in for 30 years," said Andrew Langin's sister, Rachael Langin. "He believed in it, and it was something thing that carried him through all the different phases of his life."

The group has raised around $3,000 for the memorial. A lot of their funds came from selling "Andy's Hot Sauce," a sauce Langin and Skateboard President David Hall created. The city pitched in $500 for the memorial.

The Skateboard Association still has around $1,500 to raise to cover the memorial costs. The Skateboard Association hopes to raise enough money to build another skate park.