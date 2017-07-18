Cookout highlights West Middle school's contributions to the community

West Middle School hosted a cookout on its front lawn, Tuesday.

School administration invited the entire community to come join them for lunch and games at the middle school. Barbecued pork, hot dogs, potato salad, and more were served to parents and students.

This is the fourth of six community grill-outs on the city's west side.

The whole community is invited to grow familiar with administration and the facilities. "We really want to embrace the west side and let everyone know that they're welcome in our buildings," said West Middle School Principal Katie Towler. "Show them how much we appreciate them and this is just a chance for everybody in the community to come together and join us for some lunch and some fun."

Blue Bunny was at the cookout handing out free ice cream in honor of National Ice Cream Month.

West Middle's next cookout is at Liberty Elementary School, next Tuesday.