City opens bids on Bridgeport West work

The city has opened bids for construction on the Bridgeport West Improvement Project.

Last month, the Sioux City City Council moved forward with plans for the next phase. Tuesday, they received two bids that were close to the engineer's estimate. Right now, the city's public works director says the apparent low bid belongs to Steve Harris Construction of Homer, Nebraska. That bid came in at $2.16 million.

The other bid from Mark Albenesius, Incorporated, of South Sioux City, came in at $2.18 million.

The project includes work done at multiple intersections in the city's Industrial Park. The project includes lane-widening, roadway realignment, and a new traffic light. "After they go through opening the bids and what contract they want to propose that is to be awarded the work, if things fall into place, they have to go through the state because there are RISE funds involved in this project," said Dan Moore, Sioux City Mayor Pro-Tem.

If a bid is approved, Mayor Pro-Tem Dan Moore says they can hopefully get it on the council agenda for a special meeting on July 31st. But first, the city will check the math to make sure the lowest bid was calculated correctly.